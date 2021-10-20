These famous ladies were celebrating girl power at the ELLE Women in Hollywood event on Tuesday, October 19. Addison Rae, Hailey Bieber and more stars slayed the red carpet in high-fashion looks!

The TikTok star, 21, showed some skin in a black gown with dramatic cutouts. Her long hair was slicked back into a chic bun and she kept the accessories simple with only diamond earrings. While she wasn’t one of the honorees at the star-studded event, Addison went to show her support. Previously, while chatting with ELLE in July 2019, the internet personality and budding actress named honoree Angelina Jolie as one of her idols.

“There are so many women in this industry that I look up to and I’m so inspired by. … I’m definitely a fangirl, so I’m just watching and learning and observing and just studying what they do,” Addison explained at the time. “In this industry, when you come in and get labeled as one thing … people like to keep you there. Which is understandable, and I get it, but what people don’t realize is I’ve always wanted to do acting, I’ve always wanted to do music. I’ve always wanted to do all these other things that they didn’t really get to see or know, because I just started being known when I was 19 years old.”

While they didn’t pose together while arriving at the event, Addison’s friend Hailey, 24, also made an appearance at the event. The model also went for a black look. Her two-piece set had a long skirt and white collar, which she paired with simple gold jewelry.

Similarly, Hailey was not honored at the event, but she did grace the magazine’s cover in March 2021 where she talked about married life with husband Justin Bieber and dealing with online hate.

“In the beginning of our marriage, I just wanted to hide,” she recalled at the time, noting that she’s since turned off public Instagram comments since receiving hate from followers. “I was like, ‘I don’t want people so in my business. I feel like everybody’s up my ass.’ I was like, ‘Can there be no anonymity? Can I have any of it back?’”

Of course, Hailey — along with these other stars — have since leaned into attending more in-person events amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Just Beyond star Lexi Underwood, Netflix’s Dumplin’ actress Danielle Macdonald and more also walked the Women in Hollywood red carpet.

