She’s getting real! Ever since news broke that Justin and Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) would be getting married, fans were skeptical about their romance. Once they tied the knot in September 2018, the model had no problem shutting down criticisms about her relationship.

“The thing is, marriage is very hard,” Hailey told Vogue during a February 2019 interview. “That is the sentence you should lead with. It’s really effing hard.”

That being said, the duo has managed to stay together, even with the public discussing their every move. As the story goes, Justin and Hailey met in 2009, but they didn’t start hanging out until years later. They briefly dated in 2016 before calling it quits that same year. They eventually reconciled in June 2018 and got engaged one month later. In September 2018, they got married and held a larger ceremony with family and friends on their one-year anniversary in September 2019.

“We were friends first for a really long time before there was anything romantic,” Hailey said during a March 2021 interview with Elle. “But we always knew that we were aligned on what we wanted in our future. We had talked about wanting to be married young and having a family young and building a life. Even before we knew we wanted to be with each other.”

While their relationship looks picture-perfect through the lens of social media, fans have constantly slammed Justin and Hailey’s marriage online. In fact, when the couple walked the 2021 Met Gala red carpet, fans who were waiting outside the event were filmed chanting Selena Gomez‘s name, referring to Justin’s past relationship. While he didn’t address the Met Gala drama, the “Baby” singer previously addressed the treatment of his wife during a December 2020 Instagram Live.

At the time, a fan commented on the stream and wrote that fans should “f–king bombard that s–t with Jelena and how Selena is better. Go after, please, let’s all go after her.”

“This sad excuse of a human just encouraged people on video to literally go after my wife telling people to say that my previous relationship was better [and] so on and so forth,” Justin hit back, per Page Six. “It is extremely hard to choose the high road when I see people like this try and rally to gather people to bully the person I love the most in this world. It is not right.”

Hailey, for her part, has also started to speak out. Scroll through our gallery to see all the times she defended her marriage with Justin.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.