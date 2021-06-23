Taking the world by storm! Justin and Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) brought their unique flair to Paris France for a June getaway.

The couple jetted to the city of love earlier this week and have been photographed there ever since. On Monday, June 21, the model, 24, was spotted shopping around the city while wearing a monochromatic purple look. Hailey donned a light-colored skirt while holding a matching jacket and paired her look with a tank top in a different shade of purple. She gave off-duty model vibes with her sleek bun and sunglasses, and stayed comfy while wearing loafers for a day of stepping in and out of shops. Justin, for his part, was pictured alongside his wife in khaki pants and a white long-sleeved top paired with light blue and white Nike sneakers.

Later that same day, the couple upgraded their casual looks for a night-out attire while dining with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, First Lady Brigitte Macron. Hailey kept her hair up but changed into a beige dress that showed off her toned tummy. As for accessories, she opted for a neutral heeled sandal and matching bag. The “Baby” crooner stayed stylish in his Nike sneakers but had on a striped suit and matching button-up shirt. Both A-listers completed their fashionable looks with sunglasses.

Justin also took to Instagram and shared a photo from his and Hailey’s meeting with the president of France. The “Peaches” singer decided not to caption his snap.

The pair’s recent getaway comes months after Hailey chatted with Elle in March 2021 about taking a break from work amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“I try to be careful saying something like, ‘The good thing about the pandemic,’ because I know there’s been so much sadness and devastation,” she said at the time. “But over the last six years of my career, I’ve never gone this long without working. Quarantine has removed any expectations of work, and there is no pressure of having to be anywhere. It’s the same for Justin. We’ve gotten so much solid alone time. It’s like this long, extended vacation where we get to hang out together all the time.”

As the world opens back up, it looks like this couple is starting to get back into the swing of things when it comes to work and travel. Scroll through our gallery for a look inside Justin and Hailey’s Paris trip.

