When it comes to having kids, Justin and Hailey Bieber are in no rush to add another member to their family!

The “One Time” crooner addressed why his wife wanted to wait to get pregnant during a December 2020 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “There’s not really an issue, but I think Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman,” Justin explained at the time. “And I think she just is not ready yet, and I think that’s OK.”

As for how many babies the couple hopes to have? Justin shared that Hailey “wants to have a few,” while he wants “to have as many as Hailey is willing to push out.”

“I’d love to have myself a little tribe,” the Canada native explained. “It’s her body and whatever she wants to do.”

The singer and model officially tied the knot in September 2018, holding a bigger ceremony one year later to celebrate their first anniversary. “No babies for at least a couple of years,” Hailey told Vogue in the couple’s February 2019 joint cover story. Her words have held true since then.

“Hailey is super focused on her career right now and isn’t in a rush to have kids,” a source told Entertainment Tonight in May 2021. “Of course, they have talked about their future and building a family together someday, but both of them are busy with work right now and Hailey really wants to build up her YouTube channel. The two of them are very supportive of each other.”

Fans aren’t the only ones hoping for a Justin and Hailey baby announcement in the near future! Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made headlines with an Instagram comment from August 2020 predicting that the Biebers would have a baby in 2021. After Justin shared an Instagram snap with his sister-in-law Alaia Baldwin‘s daughter, the actor commented, “This pretty much seals the deal. Fully expect you and H to have a baby in 2021.”

Prior to his comment, the pair made it clear that they “didn’t make any babies” during 2020’s coronavirus quarantine.

“Honestly, I really do think we’ve enjoyed this time. Even through the quarantine, we’re still pretty newly married. We’ve just been … getting to know each other deeper,” Hailey shared during PaleyFest L.A. in August 2020. “We’ve been having a really fun summer, regardless of everything that’s been going on.”

While there may not be any kids in the near future for Justin and Hailey, they’ve definitely talked a lot about welcoming a baby when the time’s right. Scroll through our gallery for the couple’s honest quotes about having children.

