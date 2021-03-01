Before Justin Bieber was a married man, the singer was linked to a lot of famous faces!

Currently, he’s madly in love with Hailey Baldwin. The couple officially tied the knot during a small courthouse wedding in September 2018 before saying their vows in front of family and friends a year later. Before becoming soul mates, the pair knew each other for years. In fact, Justin and Hailey first met in 2009, but nothing romantic went down between them until years later. Now it’s nothing but marital bliss.

“Hailey’s very logical and structured, which I need,” Justin told Vogue in February 2019. “I’ve always wanted security — with my dad being gone sometimes when I was a kid, with being on the road. With the lifestyle I live, everything is so uncertain. I need one thing that’s certain. And that is my baby boo.”

OK, but who did Justin date before Hailey, you ask? We did some investigating, and it turns out, he’s been linked to some of Hollywood’s biggest stars over the years, like Selena Gomez, Paola Paulin, Sofia Richie and more. We went ahead and made a complete guide to his love life, and you might want to buckle up because it’s been a roller coaster of a ride. Scroll through our gallery to uncover everyone Justin dated before Hailey and what went down between them.

