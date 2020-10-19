Throughout her time in the spotlight, Hailey Baldwin has racked up her fair share of tiny tattoos. The model — who has followed in her husband, Justin Bieber‘s footsteps when it comes to body art — has over 20 ink designs all over her body. Since her husband has over 60, with some dedicated to their relationship, it’s no surprise that Hailey would want to get some as well!

More recently, Hailey added a tattoo in honor of Justin to her growing collection. Celebrity tattoo artist Mr. K shared her latest ink, a “J” with a star on her left ring finger, with his thousands of followers on October 18.

“J is for @justinbieber,” he captioned the snap. “It was [a] PLEASURE for your trust on this meaningful piece.”

From more tributes to her friends and family members to a few inspirational words, Hailey has some pretty meaningful messages permanently inked on her. But what do all of her tattoo designs mean? Well, J-14 did a major investigation and broke down all of Hailey’s ink designs.

From what she’s said about them to what fans think they mean, scroll through our gallery for a complete breakdown of all Hailey’s tattoos.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.