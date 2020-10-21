Fans are convinced that Hailey Baldwin‘s new “J” tattoo dedicated to her husband, Justin Bieber, is the same font as the promise ring he gave ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez in 2012.

After the Changes singer’s Saturday Night Live performance on October 17, the model, 23, paid a visit to celebrity tattoo artist Mr. K who added two ink designs to Hailey’s already growing collection. “J is for @justinbieber and beleza ‘beauty in Portuguese,’” the artist captioned the two Instagram photos. “It was [a] PLEASURE for your trust on this meaningful piece.”

After getting a good look at her new design, fans took to social media and pointed out a connection to Hailey’s “J” and the Wizards of Waverly Place alum’s jewelry from back in the day.

“This woman is crazy, she got the same tattoo as the ring that Justin gave to Selena,” one person commented on the photo. Another added, “That’s the same font that Selena’s J ring had lol.”

A third said, “IT LITERALLY LOOKS EXACTLY LIKE THE RING JUSTIN GOT SELENA I’M DEAD,” while someone else pointed out that fans “can’t keep saying it’s a coincidence.”

Selena, 28, and Justin, 26, dated on-and-off from 2010 until he started a brief fling with Hailey in 2015. Then, in 2017, Justin and Selena got back together before calling it quits for good in 2018. The Canadian crooner got back together with Hailey in June 2018 and tied the knot two months later, then for a second time in September 2019. The couple celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary on September 30.

“I am so lucky to be YOUR husband! You teach me so much every day and make me such a better man!” Justin wrote on Instagram. “I am committed for the rest of our lives to empower you to be the woman God has called you to be! My heart is to enable you to achieve all of your wildest dreams! I promise to always put you first, to lead with patience and kindness!! Happy anniversary my beautiful sweet girl.”

In her own post, Hailey added, “Wish I could live this day over and over.”

As for Selena, she’s “ready to find love again” a source told Life & Style. “It has to be the right man. She refuses to settle for just anyone and now that she’s comfortable in her own skin, she would rather be alone than with the wrong person.”

Following rumors that she may have a new man in her life after she was caught totally flirting with someone during an episode of her HBO Max cooking show, Selena + Chef , the insider told the publication that Selena’s “been texting with a few guys.”

