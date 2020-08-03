According to Hailey Baldwin, she and Justin Bieber‘s kids are going to be “anti-racist.” The model just opened up about her plans to raise their children one day with love and equality for all.

“They will be raised knowing how to treat people, why we don’t say certain things and why we respect and acknowledge and give credit where credit is due,” she explained to Vogue India, while discussing the recent Black Lives Matter movement.

During the interview, the blonde beauty also opened up about growing up in the public eye and how her childhood differed from her husband’s.

“To be honest, I don’t really think I was ever famous,” she continued. “Of course, I knew my father was an actor and he was famous to an extent, but if I was to compare how I grew up to how Justin did, he’s had a way crazier ‘famous’ experience really young. Whereas I got to grow up and get my driver’s license and really be normal until the past three years of my life.”

As fans know, Us Weekly reported back in June that the couple has been “talking more and more” about expanding their family.

“Justin and Hailey have been talking more and more about wanting to start a family together,” a source told them at the time. “Having kids in the near future has become a very real conversation between them.”

A few months before that, the singer explained that when they do start to have kids, it’s completely up to his wife. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the talk show host asked the 26-year-old about his plans to become a father one day, and his response was everything.

“I think it’s up to Hailey because it’s her body,” he told her.

Previously, the “Yummy” crooner admitted that he wanted to have a baby as soon as his tour is over.

“I’m gonna freaking crush this tour. You and me, traveling the world,” he said to Hailey during an Instagram Live back in January 2020. “Then, after the tour we have a baby.”

He also told Zane Lowe on his Apple Music radio show, “I want to start my own family, in due time. I want to enjoy being married for a little bit, go on tour, be married, enjoy traveling with just us, build more of our relationship. I think that it’s definitely the next step, for sure.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.