It sounds like Justin Bieber had a big part in helping Kanye West get through his recent marriage troubles with Kim Kardashian. According to People Magazine, the singer flew to Wyoming to be with the rapper and reportedly encouraged him to reach out to his wife following his explosive Twitter rant, in which Kanye claimed he wanted a divorce from the reality star.

“Justin wants to be supportive,” an insider told the outlet. “Justin knows that Kanye has been making new music [in Wyoming] and appreciates how much pressure it is to produce new music.”

The source explained that because the “Love Yourself” crooner struggled for so long himself with mental health issues, he wanted to help Kanye.

“He told Kanye that he needed to talk to Kim,” the insider explained. “And Kanye finally texted Kim and they talked on the phone. He wants to make sure Kanye is doing well. That’s what friends are for.”

For those who missed it, the “Heartless” musician claimed that he had been “trying” to separate from the makeup mogul in a series of tweets shared on July 21, 2020.

“I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek [Mills],” he wrote.

One day before that, the 43-year-old also said that she was trying to “lock him up” after he spoke out about their daughter North during a Presidential campaign rally.

“Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday,” he said. “Kim tried to bring a doctor to lock me up with a doctor. If I get locked up like Mandela ya’ll will know why. Everybody knows the movie Get Out is about me.”

Kanye later apologized on Twitter, writing, “I would like to apologize to my wife, Kim, for going public with something that was a private matter. I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim, I want to say, I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me.”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star responded with a series of Instagram Stories posts.

“As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health,” she wrote in the lengthy note. “Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor. People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgemental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.”

Days after the incident, she was photographed arriving in Wyoming in tears. A source told Us Weekly that the model is “meeting with lawyers to explore and talk about divorce.” Another insider claimed that while the couple has certainly had their ups and downs in the past, Kim has “wanted to make it work” and hasn’t gone forward with a divorce “because of their children.”