Ever since Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin got married, there’s been one question on everyone’s minds. And that is — when are the two stars going to have a baby? Well, the singer has finally given fans a much needed update on when the couple is planning on expanding their family, and it’s a lot sooner than everyone thought! Get this — during an Instagram Live on Wednesday, January 8, the “Love Yourself” crooner revealed that he and the model want to welcome their first child as soon as his upcoming tour wraps.

“I’m gonna freaking crush this tour. You and me, traveling the world,” he said to his wife during the livestream. “Then, after the tour we have a baby.”

OMG. When the 25-year-old asked the blonde beauty what they should do after they have a baby, she joked, “We quit.”

But everyone can let out a sigh of relief because Justin quickly shut this suggestion down.

“No I am not quitting, I’m never quitting,” he responded, adding, “She’s kidding, relax.”

As fans know, the pop star recently shared the exciting news that he was hitting the road this year to perform songs from his upcoming album. The tour will kick off in Seattle, WA on May 14, 2020 and will stretch across 45 cities (so far). Fans can check out the full list of shows here. However, if he hasn’t announced one in your city just yet, don’t worry because he’s already confirmed that more will be revealed soon! As for his album, it doesn’t have a release date just yet, but according to reports, it will drop some time in March.

For those who forgot, Justin and Hailey first started dating in June 2018, got engaged in July of the same year, and married two months later! They wed in a New York City courthouse, but threw a lavish wedding celebration one year later in South Carolina surrounded by all their celebrity friends.

