It looks like the drama between Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez might not be over just yet. The “What Do You Mean” singer’s longtime manager Scooter Braun just seemingly liked and unliked a tweet that threw some major shade at the Wizards of Waverly Place alum.

The Twitter user made a comment that seems to be about the 27-year-old brunette beauty’s discography. The social media user claimed that Selena’s albums are “nowhere to be found” just after news broke that her ex-boyfriend’s 2015 album Purpose reentered the Billboard Top 200 on Monday, January 6.

“The fact that a certain fandom has been clowning us [because] we’re ‘flopping’ yet his last album is STILL selling, but their fav has an album coming out and her previous discography is nowhere to be found,” the tweet said, seemingly pitting the two artists against each other. “I’ve been telling y’all, he has nothing to prove anymore.”

Fans were quick to notice that Scooter liked the pro-Justin tweet and, naturally, they freaked out. Not soon after he was slammed by Selena fans on social media, he unliked the tweet.

This drama came just after some Selena fans on social media had allegedly called out Justin because his latest single, “Yummy,” wasn’t doing so hot on the charts. So, this fan seemingly came to Justin’s defense while also shading the Disney Channel star.

Since both artists have albums coming out in 2020, there’s sure to be some major competition between the two fanbases. Selena’s upcoming album RARE — set to be released on Friday, January 10 — already includes two songs about her ex: “Lose You To Love Me” and “Look At Her Now.”

Although it’s unclear exactly what Justin’s upcoming album will be about, fans have speculated that most of the songs will surround his love with wife Hailey Baldwin and have no mention of Selena.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.