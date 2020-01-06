Forget Bieber fever, because Justin Bieber has total baby fever! On Monday, January 6, the 25-year-old singer took to Instagram and had followers totally shook when he shared 13 adorable images of babies. Fans have speculated that this could mean one of two things, his wife Hailey Baldwin is pregnant or it’s a promotion for his newly released single “Yummy.”

Previously, it was believed that the 23-year-old model was pregnant in December 2019. After photos emerged of her cradling her stomach, Hailey took to her Instagram Stories and addressed rumors that they were expecting their first child together.

“The internet is funny! No, I’m not pregnant, I just really love food,” she said at the time.

Now, Justin is sparking pregnancy rumors again! He totally took over Instagram with these recent baby snaps that were all posted in a one-hour period of time. Ten out of the 13 posts all had the same caption, “#Yummy,” which seriously confused his fans. Could there be a Baby Bieber on the way?

The first snap showed a sweet baby wrapped in a Finding Nemo robe.

The second was a tot wearing in a fur hood and bedazzled outfit, while the third hilariously pressed their chubby cheeks against the wall posing with a pouty face.

Other images included a baby dressed as a bear, one in a snapback hat, one dressed as a bunny, one in the bath, one wearing a onesie that read “I woke up this cute,” and more.

As fans know, this isn’t the first time Justin has posted a collection of baby pictures. In October 2019, just a few days after him and Hailey were married on September 30, 2019, he let his Instagram followers know that he was very excited to be a father one day.

He shared two adorable videos — one of a dad playing with his son and a daughter wearing her mom’s lipstick — and told fans that fatherhood is something he’s looking forward to.

Before that, in July 2019, Justin hinted at his baby fever when he posted a snap with his wife in Disneyland, which he captioned, “Love dates with you baby… One day I’ll be doing daddy daughter dates… Not hinting at anything soon I’m not in a rush. I just wanna enjoy you by yourself for a while!”

