Talk about true love! Justin Bieber and wife, Hailey Baldwin, took another big step in their relationship by getting baptized together. On Wednesday, August 5, the singer took to Instagram and shared a collection of photos from the intimate moment, which he called “one of [the] most special moments of my life.”

“The moment @haileybieber my wife and I got baptized together,” Justin captioned the snaps. “Confessing our love and trust in Jesus publicly with our friends and family.”

The 26-year-old gave followers an inside look at the ceremony with photos that showed them being blessed before submerging themselves underwater. Subsequently, Justin also shared more pictures of himself sitting on a boat, stationed in a body of water.

“Feeling so blessed,” he wrote alongside the photo.

As fans know, Hailey and Justin took their romance to the next level and got married in September 2018. Since then, they’ve been pretty open about wanting kids. For those who missed it, Us Weekly reported back in June that the couple has been “talking more and more” about expanding their family.

“Justin and Hailey have been talking more and more about wanting to start a family together,” a source told them at the time. “Having kids in the near future has become a very real conversation between them.”

A few months before that, the singer explained that when they do start to have kids, it’s completely up to his wife. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the talk show host asked the 26-year-old about his plans to become a father one day, and his response was everything.

“I think it’s up to Hailey because it’s her body,” he told her.

Previously, the “Yummy” crooner admitted that he wanted to have a baby as soon as his tour is over.

“I’m gonna freaking crush this tour. You and me, traveling the world,” he said to Hailey during an Instagram Live back in January 2020. “Then, after the tour we have a baby.”

