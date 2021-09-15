The Biebers are not shy about their love! Justin and Hailey Bieber took to New York City on Tuesday, September 14, and packed on the PDA while walking the red carpet at a screening for the “Baby” crooner’s upcoming documentary Justin Bieber: Our World.

While Hailey opted for a skin-tight animal print dress, her counterpart looked like the rockstar that he is in a white turtleneck with matching pants paired with sunglasses and a bucket hat. The couple showcased their love and shared a few kisses just days after celebrating their third wedding anniversary. Cameras caught them packing on some major PDA as Justin planted his hands on Hailey’s cheeks and pulled her in for a smooch.

Justin Bieber: Our World — which premieres via Prime Video on Friday, October 8 — follows the Canada native as he prepares for his New Year’s Eve concert in December 2020.

“Performing live and connecting with my fans through music is deeply meaningful to me,” Justin said in a statement about the documentary per Billboard. “Especially during the past year, being able to provide a service and share my gifts to bring some happiness to people during such a sad and scary time has meant the world to me. This film documents an intense and exciting time, preparing for a return to the stage during this season of real uncertainty. Coming together with my team, overcoming the obstacles and delivering a special show, surrounded by friends and family; it’s all here.”

Justin and Hailey’s appearance at the Justin Bieber: Our World screening came one day after they walked the 2021 Met Gala red carpet together on Monday, September 13. The couple matched at the star-studded event in glamorous black looks.

As fans know, the singer and model were first romantically linked in 2015 before calling it quits a year later. They reconciled in 2018 and got married in September of that year.

“People don’t know, too, we had been talking for a while before we got back together,” Hailey said on the “Pretty Big Deal” podcast in November 2020. “Contrary to popular belief, he had been single for a while and I had been single and we were kind of just trying to figure life out.”

While they’ve both been candid about the struggles of marriage, there’s nothing standing between Justin and Hailey’s true love.

Scroll through our gallery to see photos of Justin and Hailey packing on the PDA at the Justin Bieber: Our World screening.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.