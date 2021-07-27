Can’t keep their hands to themselves! Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) attended the Freedom Art Experience gallery event in Los Angeles on Monday, July 26, and the couple held each other tightly as they left the party.

Dressed to the nines, the Canadian singer, 27, opted for a tuxedo and classic bowtie. His signature sneakers were missing as Justin decided to wear black loafers at the event. His wife, 24, stunned in a black velvet gown with sheer paneling on the sides. Hailey’s hair was up in a sleek bun and she accessorized with diamond jewelry.

After leaving the event, in which Kehlani and Usher were also in attendance, the “Baby” singer held his wife — who officially tied the knot in September 2018 — as they were met by photographers outside the party. Hailey grabbed Justin’s hands, which were wrapped tightly around her waist.

The black-tie event came two days after Justin headlined the Freedom Experience concert on Saturday, July 24. The live show was a celebration at the end of 1DayLA’s week-long COVID-19 event, which gathered volunteers to give “hope and help by organizing city beautification projects, back-to-school events, free medical clinics, homeless assistance and aid distribution,” per Billboard. Hailey supported her husband at the show by watching him perform and sharing various videos via Instagram.

Throughout their time together — the pair experienced a brief breakup in 2016 before rekindling their romance in 2018 — Hailey has been open about supporting Justin through it all.

“We’re coming from a really genuine place. But we’re two young people who are learning as we go. I’m not going to sit here and lie and say it’s all a magical fantasy,” the model explained in a February 2019 Vogue interview. “It’s always going to be hard. It’s a choice. You don’t feel it every single day. You don’t wake up every day saying, ‘I’m absolutely so in love and you are perfect.’ That’s not what being married is. But there’s something beautiful about it anyway — about wanting to fight for something, commit to building with someone.”

She added, “We’re going to change a lot. But we’re committed to growing together and supporting each other in those changes. That’s how I look at it. At the end of the day, too, he’s my best friend. I never get sick of him.”

