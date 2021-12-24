Ring in 2022 with your favorite stars! New Year’s Eve is always a perfect time to hang out in front of the TV and watch the ball drop in New York City, but who’s hosting specials to celebrate the new year on Friday, December 31.

Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson are teaming up for their first-ever NBC special titled Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party Hosted by Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson. The former Disney Channel star met the comedian when she was on Saturday Night Live, and they’ve been friends ever since. Now, they’re taking on the new year together. Set to be filmed in Miami, the New Year’s Eve party is set to feature Miley and Pete alongside some of their famous friends.

“One thing I think that gets focused on at New Year’s time is what’s to come, being optimistic, being hopeful, about all these things that haven’t happened yet that we have no proof are going to happen,” Miley said alongside Pete during a December 2021 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “We kinda erase everything that did happen, and we forget to honor it and look backward too.”

The Hannah Montana alum continued: “I wanted to do something that’s traditional, but I knew that we would do it in a way that is unique and unconventional, and we did that by starting with going to Miami.”

Teasing what fans can expect to see, Miley said Pete will be “funny” and joked that she’ll be “naked.” She added, “And together, we’ve got a show.”

Joining the songstress on the show will be Brandi Carlile, Billie Joe Armstrong, Saweetie, Anitta, Jack Harlow, 24kGoldn and Kitty Ca$h, among others.

Before Miley and Pete take front and center on NBC, Today cohosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager will host 2021: It’s Toast!, a two-hour special saying goodbye to the year with tons of celeb guests.

Not to mention, the classic Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest will also be airing on ABC. This year, the celebrations will broadcast from four locations: New York City, Los Angeles, New Orleans and Puerto Rico. YouTube star Liza Koshy will make her debut alongside Ryan Seacrest as the cohost in NYC.

“LIVE from Times Square, @lizakoshy is co-hosting #RockinEve!” the official New Year’s Rockin’ Eve Instagram account shares. “We are so ready to ring in the new year with her.”

