2021 is here, and love is in the air! Whether they just got engaged or are gearing up to officially tie the knot, Hollywood’s biggest stars are getting ready to spend forever together.

So many couples — like Liam Payne and Maya Henry along with Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray — put a ring on it in 2020, which means a wedding is on the horizon. So, when can we expect these singers to say “I do?” Hopefully, a wedding is in their near future! Along with engagements, a whole slew of marriage ceremonies were set to take place last year. But stars like Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom along with Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams put their impending nuptials on hold due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Some celebs, like Alexander Ludwig and his longtime love Lauren Dear, said heck with waiting and eloped to start off 2021. The Hunger Games alum got married during a winter ceremony in Utah, with only their dog, Yam, as their witness. “Life is too short, and I didn’t want to spend another day without calling this beautiful woman my wife,” the actor wrote on Instagram on January 3, 2021.

As 5 Seconds of Summer fans know, Michael Clifford and Crystal Leigh were set to get married in Bali, Indonesia, in January 2021, but their plans have since changed. “Has anyone else been attempting to plan a wedding during these uncertain times?” Crystal asked fans via Instagram in December 2020. “We’ve made some MAJOR changes to our original plans, and I’m so excited for what’s to come! I’m sure Michael will share that news with everyone when the time is right.” We’re looking forward to this couple’s future together!

Scroll through our gallery to see all the celebs who’ve gotten married or engaged in 2021, so far.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.