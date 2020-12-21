Cue the wedding bells, because these stars are gearing up to spend forever together! Whether they just got engaged or officially tied the knot, so many celebrity couples — like Liam Payne and Maya Henry along with Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray — put a ring on it during 2020.

Although some massive ceremonies were put on hold due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, some stars still said their “I dos” in smaller settings. Both Liz Gillies and Raven-Symoné pulled off intimate surprise weddings in the summer. The Victorious alum celebrated with family in her native New Jersey, while the Disney Channel star hosted a backyard ceremony in L.A.

Unfortunately, some couples who took these major next steps in their relationship didn’t make it to the end of the year. Demi Lovato, for example, said yes when Max Ehrich got down on one knee in July, but called off their engagement two months later.

Despite the ups and downs brought on by 2020, somehow the celebs made it through with so much love. Scroll through our gallery for a full list of stars who got married or engaged this year.

