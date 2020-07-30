It doesn’t get cuter than this! A few weeks after Brooklyn Beckham got down on one knee and asked Nicola Peltz to marry him, the 21-year-old took to Instagram and gave followers an inside look at their romantic proposal.

“Can’t imagine a life without you baby,” he captioned a series of shots, featuring the moment he popped the question. “You make me feel so special and make me laugh all the time. I will always take care of you and will always have your back.”

On her own Instagram account, Nicola posted similar photos alongside a caption that read, “Brooklyn you’re my world.”

As fans know, the son of famed soccer star David Beckham announced his engagement to his longtime girlfriend on July 11.

“Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes,” he wrote on Instagram at the time, alongside an adorable photo taken by his little sister, Harper. “I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day. I love you baby xx.”

Nicola commented, “I’m so lucky to call you mine,” before sharing the same photo on her own Instagram account.

“You’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. Your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby and thank you Harper for this pic,” the 25-year-old actress wrote.

For those who missed it, the couple first went Instagram official back in January after they were first spotted together in October 2019. Since then, the couple has posted some seriously adorable, PDA-filled pics all over social media, and Nicola even called Brooklyn the “love of her life” on his 21st birthday in March. These two are seriously meant to be!

