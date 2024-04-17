Brooklyn Beckham isn’t your typical nepo baby! He’s taken on many different careers paths — from photography to soccer, so we’re here to break down each and every one.

In case you weren’t aware, Brooklyn is the eldest son of soccer legend David Beckham and Spice Girl member Victoria Beckham. Having quite the successful family can be daunting for some, but not to the model.

Brooklyn has recently taken an interest in the restaurant industry. In January 2024, he announced that he would be opening up a pop-up restaurant in London. While he’s never had a formal cooking class, Brooklyn explained he’s prepared for the challenge.

While speaking to The Times, Brooklyn revealed, “Unfortunately I’ve never done, like, a cooking class, but I’m obsessed with watching MasterClass [online classes with experts in their field].”

Despite his admission of not having the most expertise in this area, he’s keeping his head high and “wish[ing] them well, the haters.”

“I’m just doing what I love doing, staying healthy, being happy, and that’s what it is. There are always going to be people out there who try and pull you down.”

The news of his latest business venture comes after his stint as a chef. During the 2020 Covid pandemic, Brooklyn went on a cooking journey and has been committed ever since.

“I’ve always loved food and obviously when quarantine hit I just really started to get into it. My fiancee started filming me and I started posting it and it’s just something I love doing,” he told Hoda Kobt and Carson Daly on the Today Show in 2021.

Unfortunately, his cooking TV debut was met with come criticism as viewers weren’t impressed with his creation. One viewer wrote on social media at the time, “Brooklyn Beckham went on tv to show his culinary skills and cooked……a breakfast sandwich I am done!”

Regardless of the hate, Brooklyn continued to persevere and has since launched his own web series titled Cookin’ with Brooklyn. But before becoming a chef, the young business mogul has had quite the career-path.

