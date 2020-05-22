It’s official — Debby Ryan is a married woman! That’s right, the Jessie alum just revealed that she secretly got married to her longtime boyfriend, Josh Dun, back in December, and fans are seriously shook over the news!

While speaking to Vogue, the former Disney starlet opened up about the whirlwind wedding. It turns out, they tied the knot in Austin, TX, on New Years Eve. The actress explained to the outlet that after a close friend of theirs passed away last summer, it inspired them to walk down the aisle sooner than they had originally planned.

“He was excited that Joshua and I were getting married, and I never doubted that I’d know him through every coming phase of our lives,” she explained. “When he passed, it really rocked me and put a lot of things in perspective. It didn’t feel important to wait anymore, to stop being busy, or for things to line up perfectly — intending to do things is not nearly as powerful as doing, as we aren’t promised tomorrow.”

For those who missed it, fans started to suspect that the pair had low-key gotten married after they spotted them wearing what appeared to be wedding rings in the music video for Twenty One Pilot’s new song “Level Of Concern.”

“We didn’t want the ceremony to be in a ballroom. It became more and more important to us that the sanctity of the union exist in a reverent place. I think I saw every church in the greater Austin area and narrowed it down to two. Joshua chose the one we went with. The stained glass windows really got me,” Debby said of choosing the right wedding venue.

Want to know the best part? Their dog, Jim, was the one who brought them their rings!

“Joshua called him and he sprinted down the aisle,” the 27-year-old gushed. “Then Jim watched as we ringed each other and kissed.”

How sweet is that?!

“The ceremony was the perfect balance,” Joshua added. “I felt like it was game night at our house, and this was the ultimate game, and boy did I win! I remember every detail from how it felt to be walking down the aisle, to the full-body chills I got watching Debby walk down toward me. The advice that I had been given by multiple people was to allow ourselves to soak it all in. My natural instinct is to be nervous and want the whole thing to be over with so we can just enjoy being married, but I decided to take the advice of my friends and enjoy every moment, even the ones where I felt out of my element and uncomfortable, as I always am whenever the attention is on me.”

Debby donned a gorgeous Elie Saab dress for the magical night, while Josh wore a Paul Smith suit. As for the party, they headed to Hotel Van Zandt to celebrate their love afterwards.

“We wanted our guests to be able to change for dancing, take a disco nap and come and go at their leisure,” Debby continued. “It honestly felt like we took over the hotel. The style was right: The chairs in the ballroom looked like some I wanted to rent. The whole floor had space for lounging, a couple of bars, a photo booth, plus the event space was three ballrooms with floating walls. This allowed us to put the dance floor in the middle space, opening up to one side for the dinner reception, toasts, and first dances.”

Congratulations to the newlyweds!

