It’s over, you guys. After two seasons, Netflix has canceled the show Insatiable, and viewers are pretty devastated about it.

For those who missed it, the series was all about a girl named Patty, who after she lost a ton of weight, decided to take revenge on the mean kids at school who had previously made fun of her for being overweight. It starred Debby Ryan, Alyssa Milano, Dallas Roberts, Christopher Gorham, Sarah Colonna, Erinn Westbrook and more.

Deadline was first to report the sad news, and on February 14, 2020, Alyssa took to Twitter to confirm that the show was indeed was coming to an end.

“This is sadly true,” she wrote, retweeting their article. “We had the most fun creating this show. I want to thank the fans who gave us a shot and kept coming back for more. Season 1 and 2 are still streaming.”

This is sadly true. We had the most fun creating this show. I want to thank the fans who gave us a shot and kept coming back for more. Season 1 & 2 are still streaming. P.S. Any thoughts on who was Coralee’s baby daddy? I guess we will never know. 😭 #Insatiable https://t.co/iM9qzTgxDl — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) February 14, 2020

When it first premiered in August 2018, the show faced a lot of criticism and backlash over its “offensive fat-shaming,” and there was even a petition with more than 200,000 signatures to cancel it. But Debby stuck up for the series at the time, telling USA Today, “It’s cool and encouraging. I think [the writing] was done with fearlessness but not recklessness. I think it’s intentional and careful and thoughtful about the subjects we’re touching on.”

“I’m super thankful that there is such an awareness and such a concern about these topics, and I’m really glad that we have been able to step a little bit more forward into the conversation,” the Jessie star also explained in an interview with E News. “To be able to know that other people are just as protective as we are was very encouraging.”

“Twelve years into my own struggles with body image, struggles that took me in and out of terrible places I never want to go again and things I choose every day to leave behind, I was drawn to this show’s willingness to go to real places about how difficult and scary it can be to move through the world in a body, whether you’re being praised or criticized for its size,” the former Disney actress also said. “What I’ve learnt from the reception is that the size of the reaction is the size of the wound. Clearly this is striking a sensitive chord but the humor is not in the fat-shaming. The redemption is in identifying the bullies and saying, ‘This is not okay.’ And just because this one thing happened to Patty that changed her on the outside, it doesn’t solve her problems because she’s not free of compulsion and addiction.”

