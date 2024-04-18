Have you seen Heartbreak High on Netflix yet? The hilarious Gen Z series follows Australian teens as they navigate love, friendships and high school, with its second season premiering in April 2024. Since the show’s first season premiered in 2022, fans have wondered about a certain spider. No, seriously — the character’s name is Spencer “Spider” White — and is played by actor Bryn Chapman-Parish!

Who Is Bryn Chapman-Parish?

Bryn, 26, is from Sydney, Australia, and along with being an actor, is also a musician! He’s the lead singer of a punk-rock band called Mac the Knife, who released their second EP In the Shadow Of it All in April 2024.

He discovered his love for the stage at age 8, when he toured with a French theatre company’s production of Cyrano de Bergerac. From there, he toured with the group every summer for around a decade.

“I first started acting by complete chance when I was eight years old in France,” he told Esquire. “I fell in with a theatre company in the village I grew up in. I was sitting sulking about something outside my parent’s art studio, and the director of the company (who were based in the same venue) came up and said ‘Hey, stop that. Come on, you’re going to be in a show this arvo.’ From then on I did four shows a week with them all summer then never looked back.”

Bryn has starred in several short films, and a TV show called Mr Inbetween, however, he’s best known for playing the prickly jock “Spider,” in Heartbreak High.

ICYMI, Heartbreak High is a reboot from the ’90s Australian classic of the same name, which ran for seven seasons. The Aussie reboot centers around high school teen Amerie (Ayesha Madon), and stars other Aussie actors such as Bryn, Asher Yasbincek, Thomas Weatherall, Josh Heuston, Chloe Hayden, Will McDonald, James Majoos, Gemma Chua-Tran, among others.

Season 2 premiered in April 2024, and while there is no news of season 3 (yet), the show has already become one of the most watched series on Netflix since its release.

Is Bryn Chapman-Parish Single?

It’s unclear whether Bryn is single or taken, however, he was spotted posing with an unnamed woman at the red carpet premiere for Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny in July 2023, and then again for the premiere of Challengers in March 2024.

