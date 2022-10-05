We have heart eyes for Heartbreak High’s Thomas Weatherall, a.k.a. Malakai! Since the Netflix show was released in September 2022, fans are dying to know more about the breakout star. Keep reading to uncover everything we know about Thomas and his dating life!

Is Thomas Weatherall Single?

As of now, it appears like Thomas is single just looking at his Instagram. He has posted photos of possible girlfriends in the past, but hasn’t posted anyone as of recently so we think it’s safe to say that those relationships have since ended.

Who Is Thomas Weatherall?

Thomas is an Australian actor who has already starred in a handful of projects prior to Heartbreak High. The 22-year-old has starred in TV series such as Deadlock, All My Friends Are Racist, RFDS and Troppo.

Additionally, the Heartbreak High star is a playwright! He wrote his debut play called BLUE, which is set to open in 2023 at the Belvoir St. Theatre in Surry Hills, Australia. “My debut play as a writer will be opening Belvoir’s 2023 season and I’m a little lost for words,” he wrote on Instagram in September 2022. “This play has been a long time in the making, and I’m very fortunate to have a brilliant team behind me.”

Heartbreak High, which is a reboot from the ’90s Australian sitcom of the same name, follows high school teen Amerie (Ayesha Madon), whose Year 11 social ambitions are destroyed after her best friend Harper (Asher Yasbincek) dumps her. Amerie is blamed for the fallout and — making matters worse — the duo’s “incest map,” which details every hook-up (real or rumored) in their year, is discovered.

“What was groundbreaking back then about that show is almost the norm today,” Thomas told NME following the show’s release. “And kids are so much more aware – I can’t speak to exactly how they felt back then, but you can’t bulls–t them now.”

In Heartbreak High, Thomas plays Hartley High’s new transfer student, a Bundjalung boy named Malakai. “I look at Heartbreak High and it’s definitely still a very genuine representation of my time at high school,” Thomas told Lifehacker in September 2022. “[It’s] important as well to feel that connection on set and in a table read and that kind of thing,” Thomas told NME, “to actually see [other ]mob around the place and feel good about the inclusivity without it feeling tokenistic.”

