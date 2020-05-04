Its official, Debby Ryan is in on the joke! For those who missed it, social media has been flooded with hilarious memes about the former Disney Channel star’s facial expressions in her old films recently, like 16 Wishes and Radio Rebel. Now, the actress has spoken out about the viral memes and, as it turned out, she’s totally here for them!

“I was serious about my craft from a young age and studied technique alongside Roxanne from A Goofy Movie,” the 26-year-old posted to Twitter.

I was serious about my craft from a young age and studied technique alongside Roxanne from A Goofy Movie pic.twitter.com/IyUGvL4zkw — debbyryan (@DebbyRyan) April 30, 2020

The memes taking over social media often featured Debby in her role as a shy girl in Radio Rebel. Fans have attempted to recreate her shy” look by tucking their hair behind their ear and looking off into the distance, which explained the gif choice the Suite Life On Deck star used when taking part in the viral trend.

when you start talking to someone new and they give you a terminal case of debby ryan face 🥴 pic.twitter.com/GoxPbNdl12 — quarantony (@tonyjkoni) May 2, 2020

Since they first started going viral, many of the TikTok videos and Twitter posts have garnered thousands of views. So, it’s no wonder Debby caught wind of the joke. Thankfully, she took it like a total champion and even played along!

As fans know, a few weeks ago, the Insaitable actress went viral again but for something else entirely. That’s right, fans were convinced that she and fiancé Josh Dun officially tied the knot in a secret ceremony after they noticed the Twenty One Pilots drummer wearing a silver ring on that finger in the music video for the group’s brand new song “Level Of Concern.”

Naturally, upon getting a look at, what seemed to be a wedding band, fans took to Twitter and speculated whether or not the fan-favorite couple was finally married.

“Y’ALL JOSH IS WEARING A WEDDING RING! DID JOSH AND DEBBY GET MARRIED!? I’M FREAKING OUT,” one social media user excitedly wrote. Another added, “Josh, is that a wedding band?”

Members of Josh’s fan base freaked out even more when the former Disney Channel actress made an appearance in the music video — which was shot during their current period of self-isolation. Some claimed that they saw a matching wedding ring on her finger as well.

“I’m guessing Josh and Debby are ready to publicly announce considering we saw both [of] their wedding rings,” someone posted on Twitter. Another fan wrote, “So I showed my mom the ‘Level of Concern’ video. And she asked if Josh and Debby got married already. Because Josh wears a ring too. So, DID THEY GET MARRIED ALREADY?!?”

As fans know, the pair got engaged back in December 2018. The musician asked Debby to marry him in a treehouse during their trip to New Zealand. But that’s not all! He even flew out their entire family to celebrate after getting down on one knee. Neither Debby nor Josh has confirmed or denied their marriage publicly just yet.

