It happens! A celebrity posts something on social media, and it is blown so out of proportion that they will forever be known for it. Kendall Jenner knows the deal well: after cutting a cucumber incorrectly on Hulu’s The Kardashians, she will now and forever be known as “cucumber girl.” LOL!

There are so many other instances of celebrities going viral on TikTok for seemingly random things. In May 2022, Emma Chamberlain went viral after she interviewed Jack Harlow on the Met Gala red carpet. After the Vogue interview, Jack jokingly said, “Love you, bye!” to which she responded with a “Love ya!” after turning to the camera and laughing, as if she couldn’t believe she just told that to the “First Class” rapper.

TikTok immediately went wild over the small snippet, making the audio a trend with millions of videos attached to the original video. “That’s like a piece of art because there’s so many ways to interpret that, you know what I mean?” Jack said on The Tonight Show when asked about the clip, which accumulated almost 4 million views on Vogue‘s YouTube channel. “Everyone has a different take on what was going through her head. So, I’ll leave it up to interpretation.”

When host Jimmy Fallon asked if Jack ends every interview in the same way, the musician replied, “Only if I love them. I have a lot of warmth to share,” he said. “She said it back. We love each other.”

Another Jenner who went viral on TikTok a couple of times is Kylie Jenner. In an October 2019 YouTube video, the makeup mogul showed off the offices of her company, Kylie Cosmetics. After she finished the tour in the room where her daughter Stormi was sleeping, she flipped on the light and sang, “Rise and shine,” to wake up her daughter. Cue the internet imploding.

The clip went so viral that she trademarked the term “rise and shine.” Yup, you heard us right!

And that’s not the only time Kylie has gone viral! In October 2020, a viral clip of Kylie from Keeping Up With the Kardashians exploded of her singing about “getting wasted.” The reality star sang, “‘Cause I’m gonna get wasted, I just finished a cold cup of 42, and I’m ’bout to go for a second one, Kourtney [Kardashian] what the f-ck are you on?” To which her sister replied, “I don’t know what’s going on, so I’m just appreciating my bread.”

The clip went so viral on TikTok that other celebrities started to remake it, including Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas and Bella Hadid! I guess everyone really just loves a Kylie song moment and we so get it.

Scroll through our gallery to see all of the times celebrities have gone viral on TikTok.

