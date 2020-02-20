Fans are not ready to say goodbye to Insatiable! For those who missed it, news hit the web earlier this month that Netflix had canceled the series, and now, its viewers have started a petition in an attempt to get a third season for the show.

With almost 2,000 signatures, the petition reads, “Insatiable showed in its second season that it has a lot of potential for more stories. It is simply disrespectful the way in which Netflix has been canceling series with open endings and that shakes fans a lot. This petition intends to try to get Netflix’s attention to ask for at least a worthy ending for the series.”

As fans know, the show was all about a girl named Patty, who, after she lost a ton of weight, decided to take revenge on the mean kids at school who had previously made fun of her for being overweight. It starred Debby Ryan, Alyssa Milano, Dallas Roberts, Christopher Gorham, Sarah Colonna, Erinn Westbrook and more.

Deadline was first to report the sad news that the show had been canceled, and on February 14, 2020, Alyssa took to Twitter to confirm that it was indeed was coming to an end.

“This is sadly true,” she wrote, retweeting their article. “We had the most fun creating this show. I want to thank the fans who gave us a shot and kept coming back for more. Season 1 and 2 are still streaming.”

When it first premiered in August 2018, the show faced a lot of criticism and backlash over its “offensive fat-shaming.” But Debby stuck up for the series at the time, telling USA Today, “It’s cool and encouraging. I think [the writing] was done with fearlessness but not recklessness. I think it’s intentional and careful and thoughtful about the subjects we’re touching on.”

“Twelve years into my own struggles with body image, struggles that took me in and out of terrible places I never want to go again and things I choose every day to leave behind, I was drawn to this show’s willingness to go to real places about how difficult and scary it can be to move through the world in a body, whether you’re being praised or criticized for its size,” the former Disney actress also said. “What I’ve learnt from the reception is that the size of the reaction is the size of the wound. Clearly this is striking a sensitive chord but the humor is not in the fat-shaming. The redemption is in identifying the bullies and saying, ‘This is not okay.’ And just because this one thing happened to Patty that changed her on the outside, it doesn’t solve her problems because she’s not free of compulsion and addiction.”

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Youth Crisis Hotline at 1-800-448-4663.

