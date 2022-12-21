We’re gonna need Emily to stay in Paris a little bit longer. Netflix’s Emily in Paris is one of the most successful, and controversial, shows on the streaming platform. You either hate to love it or love to hate it, but no matter what Lily Collins is going to continue to overdress, speak terrible French and fall in love with two to three people at a time.

As the series premiered it’s third season on December 21, 2022, fans are dying to know if the adventures of Emily in the hate-to-love series will live on to see another season. Keep reading for everything we know about season 4 of Emily in Paris.

Will There Be a Season 4 of ‘Emily in Paris’?

Netflix announced that season 4 of Emily in Paris was in the works at the same time they confirmed season 3. Lily confirmed the news in an Instagram post from January 2022.

“Woke up early to give you some VERY exciting news… @emilyinparis is back for Season 3… AND wait for it, Season 4!!!!! I can’t tell if Emily would love or hate this announcement outfit but she’d be screaming either way,” the actress captioned a photo of herself sporting an Emily tee. “Truly love you all, thanks so much for the incredible support. Seriously cannot wait for more. Merci Beaucoup!!…”

Season 4 of ‘Emily in Paris’: Plot, Release Date, Cast

As seasons 3 and 4 were filmed at the same time (via Variety), so in theory there shouldn’t be that much of delay in brand new episodes – it’s just all down to when Netflix decides to drop them. Hopefully they’ll announce the release date soon! As for the plot …

Warning: spoilers of season 3 ahead.

At the end of season 3, Camille (played by Camille Razat) leaves Gabriel (played by Lucas Bravo) at the altar, leaving Emily and Gabriel to admit their feelings for one another. Alfie (played by Lucien Laviscount) also walks out on Emily, not wanting to be her second choice. Finally, Gabriel hits Emily with a bombshell and reveals that Camille is pregnant.

Emily in Paris season 4 will undoubtedly navigate the dynamics between Emily, Gabriel and Camille, following the shocking news.

