Lily Collins might be most well-known for her role in Emily in Paris, but she’s been on the acting scene long before the Netflix series! The daughter of musician Phil Collins and Jill Tavelman, the actress got her start playing the daughter in The Blind Side, continuously booking huge projects such as Mirror Mirror and The Mortal Instruments. Keep reading to see her transformation over the years.

“Work is so much a part of who I am,” Lily told Who What Wear in December 2022, explaining that out of the characteristics that she shares with her Netflix character Emily, the biggest one is that they’re both exceptionally self-assured. “And I’m very much like my character [Emily]. I love what I do,” she continued. “I’m unapologetically work driven. But I’m also unapologetically life driven.”

Additionally, the Love, Rosie actress spoke about her initial thoughts on Emily in Paris, which first premiered in October 2020, in an interview with Vogue Magazine.

“From when I first heard about the project, it sounded so appealing and magical,” she told the outlet in December 2021. “I loved that Emily was so unapologetically herself. I loved that she was bright, bold, bubbly, daring, funny, witty, charming, down-to-earth, and silly. All these qualities, that I thought: How can that all be in one person?”

Prior to her working in Hollywood, she spent most of her formative years in Los Angeles, where she earned a degree in journalism from USC. As a teenager, Collins wrote a column, NY Confidential, for the British magazine Elle Girl. She has also written for Seventeen, Teen Vogue, and the Los Angeles Times.

On top of that, Lily is also a married woman! The Emily in Paris actress has been married to her director and screenwriter husband Charlie McDowell since September 2021. The couple started dating in 2019, were engaged by September 2020 and then married on September 30, 2021. Exactly one year later, Lily dedicated an Instagram post to her husband for their anniversary.

“Thank you for being my rock, my constant source of love and laughs, and my emotional support throughout our time here yet again,” she captioned her post. “Our faces pretty much sum up this season. We certainly know how to work hard and play hard together. I love you beyond @charliemcdowell and I couldn’t have done it without you … ”

