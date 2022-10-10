Lily Collins is a married lady, y’all. The Mortal Instruments actress has been married to her director and screenwriter husband Charlie McDowell since September 2021. Keep reading to uncover everything we know about Charlie.

Who Is Lily Collins Married To?

Lily and Charlie started dating in 2019, were engaged by September 2020 and then married on September 30, 2021. Exactly one year later, Lily dedicated an Instagram post to her husband for their anniversary.

“Thank you for being my rock, my constant source of love and laughs, and my emotional support throughout our time here yet again,” she captioned her post. “Our faces pretty much sum up this season. We certainly know how to work hard and play hard together. I love you beyond @charliemcdowell and I couldn’t have done it without you … ”

Who Is Charlie McDowell?

You might be surprised to hear that both Charlie, 39, and Lily, 33, have a common bond: famous parents! While Lily is the daughter of singer-songwriter Phil Collins, Charli is the son of English actor Malcolm McDowell and American actress Mary Steenburgen, who is most famous for her roles in The Proposal, Step Brothers, Elf, What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, and Back to the Future: Part III.

Charlie made his directorial debut with his movie The One I Love in 2014, starring Elizabeth Moss and Mark Duplass. He’s since directed The Discovery and episodes of shows like On Becoming a God in Central Florida, Silicon Valley, Dear White People, Tales from the Loop, and Dispatches from Elsewhere. He directed Netflix movie Windfall, which starred Lily and Jason Segal.

“It’s really funny because I kept forgetting that we were together because he treats everyone equally and he’s such an actor’s director,” Lily told The Hollywood Reporter about working with her husband on Windfall. “The way in which he communicates was so easy that it felt as easy as it normally is. But I always saw him as my director. Obviously, going home at the end of the night to talk about the day is different.”

Charlie also shared his experience working with his wife. “She is a chameleon,” he told the outlet. “She’s so kind and respectful to everyone, and then she can play a scene where she does a dark turn. To experience that with her, and be really creative with her, was something totally new, but really, really special for us.”

His next project, which will also star Lily, is called Gilded Rage and will be based on the infamous murder of investment banker Thomas Gilbert Sr. Along with Lily, Bill Skarsgård and Christoph Waltz are set to star.

