Fans were pretty shook when 5 Seconds Of Summer band member Michael Clifford proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Crystal Leigh, during a trip to Bali, Indonesia back in January 2019. Now, the guitarist has opened up about the big moment when he got down on one knee and, as it turned out, the 24-year-old almost turned his engagement into a tribute for the band’s debut single “She Looks So Perfect.”

As fans know, one line in the throwback track reads, “If I showed up with a plane ticket / And a shiny diamond ring with your name on it / Would you wanna run away too? / ‘Cause all I really want is you,” and in a new video posted to 5SOS’ YouTube channel, Michael told his bandmates that he almost literally showed up with a plane ticket along with the shiny diamond ring that had Crystal’s name on it.

“Can I confess something to you guys,” he said during their “Carpool Karabloke” skit. “I thought about doing something real cheesy when I proposed and I was going to do something like a shiny ticket with your name on it. I was going to do it.”

His epic confession was met with groans from Calum Hood, Ashton Irwin and Luke Hemmings, who definitely were not down for the idea. Previously, the Australian musician shared some epic details about his upcoming wedding. Mark your calendars and get ready for some epic Instagram pics, 5SOS fans, because the couple has plans to wed early in 2021!

“We’re going to do it early next year, probably in January,” the 24-year-old said during Australian radio appearance with hosts Fitzy & Wippa. He also revealed that the ceremony will be performed where the couple first met four years ago and got engaged last year, in Bali, Indonesia.

Michael also told the radio hosts during the G’Day USA event in LA that he had chosen the other 5SOS members as his groomsmen with Calum acting as his best man.

“This is actually the first time I’ve said this but I’ve asked all these guys to be my groomsmen,” he said at the time. “We were talking about it for a long time and the only reason I picked Calum to be my best man is because I’d known him the longest and I had to pick the person I’d known the longest.”

