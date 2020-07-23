True love! Katy Perry just opened up about why her relationship with Orlando Bloom is so special, and she explained that the actor is “perfect” for her.

“I still test him, he still shows up, he still is not fazed by it,” the singer explained to Sirius XM‘s Howard Stern in a new interview. “And that is why he is perfect for me.”

As fans know, the two stars are gearing up to welcome a baby girl together, and she is due sometime this summer.

“I’m not anxious at all about it,” she explained, when asked about giving birth. “I feel super blessed. I had a really easy [pregnancy], physically, and I’m very active.”

As for their wedding, the 35-year-old admitted that due to the coronavirus pandemic, the two have decided to put the planning on hold indefinitely. Katy revealed that walking down the aisle will “of course” still happen in the future, but right now, they’re simply focused on “delivering a healthy child.”

The American Idol judge previously opened up about how her body has changed throughout her pregnancy.

“I’m really grateful for my body,” the “Roar” songstress said. “I have so much respect for women and obviously going through this process you get a whole new viewpoint. Everything is swollen. My hands are swollen, my feet are starting to swell. It’s starting to get to that point.”

The Pirates of the Caribbean star told Associated Press that he was “inspired” by the way she was handling her pregnancy.

“Aside from the giant belly, you wouldn’t know [she’s pregnant],” the 43-year-old said. “She’s a force of nature, obviously, as we all know. But it’s been really impressive. There’s no complaining. She’s just all about it. It’s pretty awe-inspiring to see the way she handles herself at this time. It’s just business as usual.”

