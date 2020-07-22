Just days after Orlando Bloom revealed his and Katy Perry‘s dog Mighty had gone missing, the star shared the tragic news that he was found dead.

“Mighty’s on the other side now. After seven days of searching from sunrise to sunset and into the wee hours, today, the seventh day ~the number of completion~ we found his collar,” the actor shared on Instagram. “I have wept more this week than I thought possible, which has been very cathartic and healing… I left no stone unturned, crawled through all the man holes, under the roads, searched every back yard and creek bed. Had two separate sniffer dogs do their best as well. I feel so grateful to have learned from my little Mighty man that love is eternal and the true meaning of devotion. I feel sure he was looking down on me whistling in every back yard and knowing that I was doing all I possibly could to respect our bond. He was more than a companion. It was a soul connection for sure. I’m sorry. I love you. Thank you.”

To honor of the late poodle, the Pirates of the Caribbean got his named tattooed onto his chest.

“Thank you to the community for allowing me to search through their yards for him and supporting my midnight walks. It was reassuring to see the best of people even in the worst of times,” he continued.

An organization dedicated to help in finding missing pooches — Dog Days Search and Rescue — also took to Instagram, writing, “Today after a full week of searching for Orlando and Katy’s dog Mighty we had the pain staking experience of finding Mighty who had already passed over the rainbow bridge and then giving them the most horrible news. Our team worked tirelessly with Mighty’s whole family every single day to search for him. Orlando has such a strong love and passion for his little boy Mighty and when he spoke about him you could just feel the emotion and love in every word.”

“This is not how we hope or envision for any rescue we become involved with to end. It has left a hole in our hearts that can not be repaired and we never even had the chance to meet this miraculous pup,” they added. “The grief his family is going through right now is one we wouldn’t wish on anybody. The only positive thing we can say is that today’s events of finding Mighty will allow his family to have closure and hopefully soon start the healing process. Orlando and Katy, you are in our thoughts tonight. Please join us in lighting a candle to help Mighty and his journey over the bridge.”

Katy has not publicly spoken out about the sad passing.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.