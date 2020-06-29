Singer Katy Perry just revealed that after she split from Orlando Bloom in 2017, she had suicidal thoughts.

“My career was on this trajectory when it was going up, up and up and then I had the smallest shift, not that huge from an outside perspective. But for me it was seismic. I had given so much out, and it literally broke me in half. I had broken up with my boyfriend, who is now my baby daddy-to-be, and then I was excited about flying high off the next record. But the validation did not make me high, and so I just crashed,” she explained to Sirius XM. “It was important for me to be broken so that I could find my wholeness in a whole different way. And be more dimensional than just living my life like a thirsty pop star all the time.”

“Gratitude is probably the thing that saved my life,” the 35-year-old continued. “Because if I did not find that I would have wallowed in my own sadness and probably just jumped. But I found the ways to be grateful. If it gets really, really hard I walk around and say, ‘I am grateful, I am grateful,’ even though I am in a s**tty mood.”

As fans know, the “Roar” songstress and the actor got back together in March 2018, and announced that they were expecting their first child together two years later! The American Idol judge dropped the bombshell news when she released the music video for her new song “Never Worn White” on March 4, 2020. The video ended with Katy caressing her belly in a white dress before turning to the side to show off her growing baby bump.

Afterwards, she confirmed the pregnancy during an Instagram live, admitting that it was “probably the longest secret” she has “ever had to keep.” She also revealed that her due date is sometime in the summer!

“There’s a lot that will be happening this summer, not only will I be giving birth — literally — but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for,” she said, referring to her upcoming album. “We’re excited and happy.”

Then, on April 4, 2020, the brunette beauty revealed that they were expecting a baby girl! She shared a snap of the Pirates of the Caribbean star with pink cake all over his face, which she captioned, “It’s a girl,” along with some pink hearts.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

