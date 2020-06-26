It seriously doesn’t get sweeter than this! During a recent interview, Katy Perry teased her upcoming album and revealed that one of her favorite songs on the soon-to-be released record is dedicated to her unborn daughter. We’re not crying, you are!

“There is a song on the record called ‘What Makes a Woman,'” the pregnant pop star told radio station NRJ Lebanon in a clip that was capture by fans and reposted online. “That is a hope I have for my future child, is that she doesn’t have any limits on any of her dreams, or what she wants to be, or who she thinks she is. And, you know, she can change whenever she wants. She doesn’t have to…she can try everything on if she wants; figure out what fits. And so I think that song is important to me and important for her.”

Katy Perry said "What Makes A Woman" it's one of her favorite songs of KP5 It's a song dedicated to her daughter 🥺 pic.twitter.com/g1GWvpPLG2 — 🆅 🌼 (@lightperrysk) June 23, 2020

As fans know, this came a few weeks after the 35-year-old opened up about struggles of expecting a baby during the current coronavirus quarantine.

“I cry. I have put myself in my car outside my house and locked the doors,” the singer admitted during an interview with Capital Breakfast. “I think about cravings, but I think ‘Do I want to risk my life getting those cravings?’”

For those who missed it, the “California Gurls” songstress first announced that she and Orlando Bloom were gearing up to welcome their first child together back in March. The American Idol judge dropped the bombshell news when she released the music video for her new song “Never Worn White” on March 4, 2020. The video ended with Katy caressing her belly in a white dress before turning to the side to show off her growing baby bump. Then, on April 4, 2020, the brunette beauty revealed that they were expecting a baby girl!

She’s even taken to Instagram and showed off her first sonogram photo with her fans. But everyone could not stop laughing when they noticed that the unborn baby was coincidentally giving the camera the middle finger! LOL. It looks like Katy’s child is already rebelling — from the womb!

