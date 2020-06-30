Sorry, guys, but Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams‘ wedding isn’t happening any time soon due to the current coronavirus pandemic. During the couple’s appearance on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! on Monday, June 29, the Modern Family alum explained why all wedding planning is “on hold” for right now.

“No plans as of right now. We’ve put all planning on hold,” the actress explained. “All of my family is mostly on the East Coast, so for them to fly out… And just ages and of course with my health risks, we want to be as safe as possible.”

Previously, in May, Wells echoed Sarah’s statement and told Access Hollywood that there are “no wedding plans.”

“I think the thought was that we’d originally start thinking about that around this time, but now this is happening… What’s the point of even trying to get something solidified with everything being just so up in the air?” the former Bachelorette contestant said at the time.

He also shot down the possibility of a virtual wedding.

“If [the pandemic] lasts really really long, I think then we would do a small backyard thing,” Wells explained. He then added, “But that’s probably not going to happen.”

As fans know, back in July 2019, Sarah said yes when her longtime boyfriend proposed during a beautiful trip to the beach. For those who missed it, the pair first met after he slid into her Instagram DMs! Yep, that’s a true modern love story if you ask us.

“I asked him when he was going to ask me to be his girlfriend. I’m impatient,” Sarah dished, during a recent interview with Cosmopolitan. “It’s the most millennial thing in the entire world. I kind of want to gag at it.”

After their first date, the couple definitely didn’t slow down, especially once Sarah realized that Wells was the one for her.

“We were talking about what kinds of weddings we wanted four days after we made things official,” she gushed to the publication. “I hate that typical cliché of ‘when you know, you know,’ but it’s so f**king true. At least it was for me.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.