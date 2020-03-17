Former Modern Family starlet Sarah Hyland is among the many celebrities who have spoken out and urged fans to take the coronavirus more seriously. During a recent appearance on the “Brad Behavior” podcast hosted by famed Hollywood stylist Brad Goreski, the 29-year-old explained how she’s preparing for the worsening pandemic, as someone with underlying health issues.

“I am obviously immunocompromised with my transplant history and am on immunosuppressants, so everything in this house is sanitized,” the actress said. She added, jokingly, “I just took a shot of hand sanitizer, so we’re good.”

As fans know, Sarah suffers from a condition called called kidney dysplasia, which means her kidneys did not develop normally when she was a baby. In 2017, the Vampire Academy star underwent her second kidney transplant after her first one had failed. Because of this, she doesn’t want to risk exposure to the fast-spreading illness.

“Say someone gets a 24-hour bug, I get it for a week or more. For me, it’s really dangerous. My panic level is pretty high, but I also have a lot of health issues that are very susceptible to stress, so I’m trying to remain calm,” she explained. “My game plan right now is to stay home… I’m just staying home.”

Sarah also told Brad that she’s upset people aren’t doing more to help those who may be more susceptible to the disease.

“The most annoying thing to me right now are young, healthy people who are raiding grocery stores, who are raiding pharmacies. They’re leaving people over the age of 60, who may not have a child to do their shopping for them, left to their own devices,” she said. “I think it’s really an important time to practice compassion, love, generosity.”

For those who missed it, the World Health Organization has reported that more than 180,000 people have contracted virus so far, resulting in more than 6,000 deaths. Medical professionals have called for “social distancing” to prevent further spreading of the illness, which is defined as “trying to keep yourself away from other people, especially large crowds.” Because of this, many events, concerts and festivals have been canceled, including all Broadway plays and sports games. People have been urged to stay inside and self isolate during this time.

