Fan favorite ABC series Modern Family is almost done for good and one of the stars, Sarah Hyland, has opened up about her character — Haley Dunphy — final storyline. As it turned out, the actress wishes that fans got the chance to see more from the character before the show ended.

According to her interview with Cosmopolitan, viewers will watch as Haley has less screen time during the entirety of the season. When she discussed this Sarah said she wanted people to watch her “own her bada**ery in the fashion world —becoming a bada** stylist or brand mogul or anything like that.”

Aside from her job, the 29-year-old also wanted the opportunity to portray the character as a mom in more scenes.

“There are so many amazing mothers who are also hard workers and excel at their jobs and kill it every day in both aspects,” she explained. “That would have been a really cool thing to see, especially from someone like Haley.”

For those who don’t know, the show first premiered in 2009 and aside from Sarah starred Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould, Jeremy Maguire, Reid Ewing, Rico Rodriguez, Sofia Vergara, Eric Stonestreet, Ed O’Neill, Julie Bowen, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Ty Burrell, who were quick to become a family both on and off screen. In December 2019, the network announced that after 11 seasons on air, the show would come to an end and on February 21, filming on the series finale officially wrapped.

Although she’s out of a job, Sarah isn’t worried about her future because the starlet has a wedding to plan. For those who don’t know, she’s engaged to former The Bachelorette contestant Wells Adams and, get this, they first met after he slid into her DMs.

“I asked him when he was going to ask me to be his girlfriend. I’m impatient,” she admitted. “It’s the most millennial thing in the entire world. I kind of want to gag at it.”

The couple definitely didn’t slow down after they first started dating, especially once Sarah realized that he was the one!

“We were talking about what kinds of weddings we wanted four days after we made things official,” she gushed. “I hate that typical cliché of ‘when you know, you know,’ but it’s so f**king true. At least it was for me.”

