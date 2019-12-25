The holidays are officially in full swing and, boy, are we feeling festive! What better way to celebrate the season of giving than hearing from a few of your favorite celebrities?!

Luckily, J-14 recently caught up with some of young Hollywood’s hottest names like Dixie and Charli D’Amelio, Lennon Stella, Chelsea Cutler, AJ Mitchell, Sky Katz, In Real Life‘s Brady Tutton, Spencer Sutherland and Olivia Sanabia to talk all things gift giving. From a jar of pickles to a bike that never came, this group of stars just revealed the worst gifts they’ve ever given or received.

Scroll through our gallery to check out their worst gift giving stories!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.