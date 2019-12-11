The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour has finally begun, and boy, has it been epic so far! For those who don’t know what that is, a bunch of Hollywood’s biggest artists come together every year in the month of December, where they perform all of their biggest hits during an epic multi-city tour.

There’s a bunch more shows to go, and with this year’s lineup, it’s definitely a concert fans won’t want to miss! Stars like Taylor Swift, the Jonas Brothers, Niall Horan, Halsey, Why Don’t We, 5 Seconds of Summer, Camila Cabello, Sam Smith, Charlie Puth, Lauv, Katy Perry, BTS, Billie Eilish, Khalid, Normani, Zara Larsson, Khalid, Monsta X and CNCO are just a few of the celebrities who are set to hit the stage!

J-14 just sat down with CNCO and Why Don’t We, and they spilled all the tea on their upcoming performances and what to expect at the star-studded event.

J-14: What’s your favorite thing about the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour?

Jonah Marais: My favorite thing about the Jingle Ball Tour is getting to hang out with the artists backstage, because it’s really the only time we get to see each other on one tour. It can set up some awesome collaborations. It helps the whole vibe of the show, because everyone feels like family.

CNCO: I think it’s more about the Christmas vibe. I think that’s why we’re more excited for it because that’s everybody’s favorite holiday and time of the year so to be there and be around that vibe. We’re just very excited for everything that’s going to happen there.

J-14: Can you spill on what songs fans can expect to hear?

Jonah: You can definitely expect to hear “8 Letters,” “What Am I” and possibly a Christmas song (wink wink).

CNCO: We might sing a Christmas song and new songs from the EP which is called Que Quienes Somos — so you’ll hear a few new songs and we’ll do a few new dances and just a lot of energy. Expect a lot of things because it’s going to be great.

J-14: Which Jingle Ball artists are you excited to meet? Is there anyone in particular you’re super excited to see perform?

Jonah: I’m so excited to see Camilla Cabello perform because I’m such a big fan of her music. I’m also excited to see Katy Perry… I hope I get to meet her, it would be fun.

CNCO: Khalid and The Jonas Brothers will be amazing.

