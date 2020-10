Disney Channel stars Sky Katz and Issac Ryan Brown caught up with J-14 and gave fans an exclusive inside look at their text messages with their moms just ahead of the Raven’s Home season 4 premiere on Friday, October 9! The actors spilled all the tea on the last thing their moms sent them. Be sure to watch the video above!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.