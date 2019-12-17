On Friday, December 13, Monsta X danced and sang their hearts out at Z100‘s 2019 Jingle Ball, and they seriously blew fans away! Before they hit the stage for the show-stopping performance, Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney and I.M. stopped to chat to J-14 on the red carpet. The guys opened up about their upcoming English album All About Luv, the love they have for their fans and… iced americano? (You’ll have to watch the video to get that joke). Make sure to check out the video above!

