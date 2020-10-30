Now that they’re Instagram official, Riverdale fans are seriously obsessed with Camila Mendes and her latest boyfriend Grayson Vaughan. After months of speculation, the couple made their romance public in September 2020 by smooching on the ‘gram, and the actress’ 23.7 million followers totally freaked out!

As fans know, prior to her relationship with the 28-year-old photographer, the actress dated her costar Charles Melton for a year before splitting up in December 2019. A few months after their breakup, Camila was spotted out with a brand new man, who turned out to be Grayson.

But when did Camila and her BF first meet and when did they fall in love? Well, don’t worry, because J-14 has did a major investigation and broke down all the details of their romance! From the first time they were spotted out together to all the flirty Instagram comments that you may have missed, scroll through our gallery for a complete timeline of Camila and Grayson’s romantic relationship.

