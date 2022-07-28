Since Chase Hudson first teased his single “All the Things I Hate About You” on TikTok, many fans suspected that the new song is about his ex-girlfriend Charli D’Amelio and her new relationship with Landon Barker. Keep reading to take a deep dive into the TikTokers’ past relationship, including those cheating rumors.

When Did Chase Hudson and Charli D’Amelio Date?

Chase and Charli got together for the first time in early 2020, after being spotted getting close in public and in their respective TikTok accounts. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight in February 2020, Chase revealed that the pair were “very exclusive.”

“We really like each other, we just don’t wanna put a label on it yet. I told her I wanna take my time and make sure everything’s right for me before I make it official,” he said before revealing that they haven’t said “I love you” to each other yet and will take things to the next level “when the time is right.”

The pair called it quits in April 2020, then again in July 2020, after Chase was accused of cheating via social media, but they would later continue to fuel relationship rumors up until early 2022.

Did Chase Hudson Cheat on Charli D’Amelio?

In June 2020, the internet exploded after Charli unfollowed both Chase and Nessa Barrett, and wrote, “I hope she was worth it,” in a since-deleted tweet. In response, Chase took to his own Twitter and in a since-deleted post, he wrote, “All of this drama is going on because I kissed Nessa when we were both single.” Charli quote-tweeted his post about the kiss and added, “Then you shouldn’t have come to my house after without telling me.”

Following this exchange, things got even messier. In a since-deleted tweet, Chase posted a screenshot from his notes app that called out other influencers for their alleged infidelities. “The only person who has a right to be upset with me is Charli and I’m sorry I hurt her,” he wrote. Charli then called him out via Twitter and said, “Stop deflecting you’re [sic]​ actions onto others because you can’t take responsibility chase. Want me to talk about how you treated me throughout our relationship or do you just want to continue to play the victim?”





On July 8, 2020, Charli revealed in an Instagram Live that the pair had a “very long talk” and realized that they weren’t right for each other.

