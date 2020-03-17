Former One Direction member Niall Horan has revealed which of the group’s songs he thinks are the best and which he thinks are the worst, and the internet is pretty shook over his answers!

While speaking to Official Charts, the “Nice to Meet Ya” crooner admitted that he thought the band’s song “Na Na Na” — from their first album, Up All Night — was the worst.

“There’s a few from that first album that are howlers,” he added. “It still got to number one though!”

As for the best? The 26-year-old explained, “I was listening to a few recently because I want to put one or two in my live show. I love a song called ‘Stockholm Syndrome.’ A track called ‘Girl Almighty’ as well. Basically, the last two albums are f**king brilliant. ‘Drag Me Down’ is also a great tune. Also ‘Walking In The Wind’ and ‘What A Feeling.'”

OK, agreed Niall! As fans know, the singer’s admission comes just weeks after he was forced to watch 1D’s first ever performance on The X Factor on national television. Yep, Niall had an appearance on The Late, Late Show with James Corden on March 9, 2020, and in true James Corden fashion, the talk show host could not resist showing a hilarious throwback clip of the pop star, and his reaction was everything!

Niall covered his face with his hand as a video of him belting out a cover of Coldplay’s “Viva La Vida” with his former bandmates — Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik — flashed across the screen. But it was his dance moves that were the best part! “Oh f**k,” the 26-year-old said as he tried to contain his laughter.

Niall then proceeded to hide his face with his shirt as James reenacted his adorable shoulder shake.

“[It haunts me] every day,” the “Slow Hands” crooner joked. “It’s Gifs, it’s Memes. But wow, what a glo’ up.”

James asked the musician if he’s ever considered incorporating some of those moves into his tour, but Niall quickly replied, “Absolutely not.”

“Those performances may haunt me, but I wouldn’t be here without them so,” he added.

