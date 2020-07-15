Prepare yourselves, people, because the collaboration we never knew we needed is in the works! That’s right, TikTok’s Sway House is teaming up for a brand new video with James Charles, and we can’t wait to see it.

Here’s the tea, on Tuesday, July 14, Blake Gray posted an Instagram Stories snap in the makeup mogul’s filming studio alongside James, Bryce Hall, Noah Beck, Jaden Hossler, Josh Richards and Griffin Johnson.

“Filming with this sister,” he captioned the pic.

OK, we’re seriously here for this and hope that his collaboration drops, like, super soon! As fans know this isn’t the first time James teamed up for a video with some pretty famous TikTok stars. Previously, the YouTuber filmed with Addison Rae, Charli D’Amelio and AdamRayOkay — whose real name is Adam Martinez. When they sat behind the camera with James, all the influencers spilled some serious tea, so we’re hoping for the same with these boys. Not only do we want to hear all their Sway House secrets, but watching them do James’ makeup would be pretty cool, too!

For those who missed it, during her video with James, Charli opened up about how she has dealt with all the attention that she gained in such a short amount of time, and she admitted that it wasn’t as easy as it looked.

“At the beginning, when this all started, I was very, very overwhelmed. I was still going to school full time, I was traveling a lot and I felt like I always had something to do and had no free time,” she admitted at the time. “I was struggling because there were so many things I had to do and I didn’t have a really well put together schedule back then. I felt like everyone was yelling at me to get stuff done and I was like, ‘I don’t know how to do it all!’ … I was getting so, so, so tired. Even my videos were not good. I wasn’t having fun.”

