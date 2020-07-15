Well, guys, it look like the Hype House and Sway House hosted a boxing match. That’s right, on Tuesday, July 14 fans were quick to notice that TikTok star Blake Gray posted a photo to his Instagram Stories that seemingly showed Michael Sanzone and Caleb Rock squaring up for a fight.

But that’s not all! Jake Paul looked like he might be officiating the fight in the ring.

Aside from these influencers, other Instagram Stories showed that Bryce Hall, Tayler Holder and more were also present at the boxing gym. Although there wasn’t an explanation posted as to if this was a serious match or they were messing around, Tayler did tell fans in his social media videos to “be ready” for an upcoming vlog.

“It’s going down bro,” Jake could be heard saying in the background of the clip.

Honestly, we’re so interested to hear the story behind this!

As fans know, the Hype and Sway Houses have had some pretty serious drama in the past — most notably involving Chase Hudson, Charli D’Amelio, Josh Richards and Nessa Barrett. For those who missed it, the TikTok world was shook on July 6 after major tea seemingly affected the entire community. Fan started to wonder if something had gone down between exes, Charli and Chase, after the 16-year-old unfollowed him on Instagram. As it turned out, Charli not only unfollowed Chase, but Josh’s ex-girlfriend, Nessa, too. Then, in a since-deleted tweet, Chase claimed that he kissed Nessa while they were both single. Charli clapped back and pretty much everyone in both the Hype House and Sway House got involved and rallied behind her.

After Chase decided to seemingly expose all his fellow TikTokers, he was forced into a confrontation with the Sway House boys. Then, Nessa finally spoke out and revealed that, yes, her and Chase did kiss. Charli has since apologized for calling Chase out online in a tearful Instagram Live. Chase also seemingly put an end to the drama with an apology video to fans.

“I just wanted to come on here and really apologize to you guys for the way things unfolded online,” he said in an Instagram Stories clip.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.