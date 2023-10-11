Dixie D’Amelio got real about her and Josh Richards‘ friendship — and rumored relationship.

“I’m working on starting a podcast with Josh Richards and it is a relationship advice podcast, which is awesome because we’re both single and had very public breakups,” Dixie, 21, shared during The D’Amelio Show episode, released on Wednesday, October 11. “It’s just, like, really smart for it to come from us.”

While chatting with her team, Dixie noted that the nature of the podcast is “stressing me out,” especially amid rumors that she and Josh were dating following their respective relationships. (Dixie previously dated Noah Beck while Josh was part of a scandal surrounding his ex-girlfriend Nessa Barrett and former best friend Jaden Hossler.)

“He asked me to do it in November, December and that’s when we started talking more and then we started hanging out as friends and then … I just hate that there was so much drama around me and him,” Dixie shared. “Whatever. It’ll be fine. It’ll be fun.”

Fans started to speculate in February that Dixie and Josh were dating when they were spotted out together on multiple occasions. However, he denied the rumors at the time. (Josh is currently dating Gabriela Moura.) That being said, Wednesday’s D’Amelio Show episode offered more insight into their friendship.

Charli D’Amelio, also weighed in on whether or not Dixie and Josh would be a good match romantically.

“I would say this to his face, but I don’t think I could ever see them dating. They’re like frat bros,” Charli said. Dixie added, “I feel like we’re homies. So yeah, it’s super-fun when everyone is mad at you online for something you have no idea what’s going on about because it’s affecting other relationships in real life.”

When Dixie and Josh met to discuss their possible podcast, she joked that the duo “already did so much PR” for the show.

“I feel I knew what I signed up for by being around Josh, but also like, thinking about my parents listening,” she shared in a confessional. “People are gonna kind of see me differently, but it’s also like I’m 21. Oh, it’s gonna be bad but so good.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Dixie spoke to her parents about the podcast. Her mom, Heidi D’Amelio, revealed her distaste for Josh.

“I don’t know if this is my mom hat or just because we work together hat. I don’t trust him. I don’t know his intentions,” she said. “He’s playing up this narrative of them and I feel like she wouldn’t do that to someone else. He knows I don’t like him.”

New episodes of The D’Amelio Show release via Hulu on Wednesdays.

