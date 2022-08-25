Charli and Dixie D’Amelio might just be one of the most famous sister duos ever. The two TikTokers have millions of social media followers, numerous brand deals and a reality TV show following their adorable brood! Keep reading for more details about the D’Amelio family.

Who Are Charli and Dixie D’Amelio?

If you don’t know who Charli, 18, and Dixie, 21, are, you might just be living under a rock. No, seriously — Charli is the most followed TikTok user on the platform! She started posting TikToks in March 2019 and quickly became popular after sharing videos of herself dancing. Charli’s older sister, Dixie, soon followed suit and has since become one of the most followed TikTok accounts as well!

Since their rise to fame, Dixie launched her music career in June 2020 with the song “Be Happy.” The young star released her first album called a letter to me. in June 2022! As for Charli, the Connecticut native has partnered with numerous brands and is in the works to start up an acting career in upcoming horror film, Home School!

Charli and Dixie also have their own podcast called “2 Chix.”

In an interview with J-14, Charli explained what keeps her grounded since her rise to stardom. “It’s mostly our everyday interactions with the people around us and still being parented and having rules and living under my parents’ roof and all the normal teen things.”

Who Are the D’Amelio Sisters’ Parents?

Charli and Dixie’s parents are named Heidi and Marc D’Amelio — and together, the entire family star in their Hulu reality TV show called The D’Amelio Show. The first season of the show premiered in September 2021 and followed the family’s adjustment from their normal lives in Connecticut to their launch to stardom and move to California.

“The first season focused on our newfound notoriety and how it affected all of us,” Marc, 53, told J-14 in January 2022. Going forward, he hopes that “the second season will focus on our relationships with each other.” The second season of the Hulu show is set to premiere in September 2022!

While Charli and Dixie have their own podcast, so do their parents! Marc and Heidi, 50, host a podcast called “The Other D’Amelios.” Additionally, it was announced in August 2022 that Heidi and Charli are set to compete against one another in season 31 of Dancing With the Stars!

