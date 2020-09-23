It’s no secret that ever since they started posting TikTok videos back in November 2019, Charli and Dixie D’Amelio were totally skyrocketed to stardom. Both teens have become serious overnight sensations, and along with the fame, came fans looking for all the tea about their love life. Over the past few months, their millions of followers have been left wondering about whether or not the sisters were single, and we have all the answers!

It turns out, both girls have actually been involved in pretty public relationships with Griffin Johnson and Chase Hudson over the past few months. But what exactly went down and where do their romances stand now? Have they been linked to anyone else? If these are questions you have, then look no further, because J-14 is breaking it all down! From cheating scandals to drama involving the Hype House and everything in between, scroll through our gallery to get an inside look at both Charli and Dixie D’Amelio’s love lives.

